On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma.
To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:
- You must be identified on their records as having sustained damage to your home or bring verifiable evidence of damage.
- Verifiable evidence includes FEMA paperwork or being listed on the Red Cross property damage assessment.
- Pictures are not accepted as verified evidence.
- It is required to bring a photo ID to verify your residency at the property.
The event will be held at 120 B. Lauderdale Street in Selma.
