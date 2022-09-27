Voting is a right. Photo identification is now a requirement.
The Coalition of Concerned Families is hosting a free Photo ID & Voter Registration Day at Selma Mall on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. that will include a free mobile photo ID unit facilitated by the Secretary of State’s office.
One of the Health Fair organizers, Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore of WBFZ radio, asked CCF to offer this service after hearing the success of a previous mobile unit event last spring.
“We stayed overtime this past spring because so many citizens were still coming through the door,” CCF Vice President Jasmine Pritchett said. “With this one being held on a Saturday, we hope to complete services on time and see everyone who needs this very vital document.”
An official State of Alabama ID will be provided onsite from 12 to 4 p.m. to those already registered to vote. “No worries if you haven’t registered yet,” Pritchett said. “We can make that happen on site Saturday as well. The photo ID will be mailed in that case. Those wanting photos on the spot but are not registered can easily fill out a form online or at the courthouse before Saturday.
Citizens who need to update their old registration form may also complete this on Saturday. Forms of acceptable non-photo ID to register to vote may be found on the Secretary of State’s website or on CCF’s Facebook page.
The Health Fair component is in partnership with Dr. Bruce Taylor of Taylor Internal Medical from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring church choirs, a Selma High vs. Southside battle of the bands, bouncy houses, door prizes, giveaways and refreshments. A free blood pressure cuff will be given to those who present their ID and Medicare card.
Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs.
