The Sav-A-Life Selma annual online auction is coming up in November, and there are already a lot of great gifts that will be auctioned off.
The whole event will be online so you can bid from home. Sav-A-Life, also known as Safe Harbor, gives help and hope to families that are experiencing crisis pregnancies. And now that abortion is illegal in Alabama, they are one of the only resources for families in that situation.
Jennifer Dobbs, executive director of Sav-A-Life Selma, said the auction will start Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.