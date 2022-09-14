SAWDC AlabamaWorks! and the City of Thomasville would like to invite you to a hiring event to be held Thursday, September 15th from 10am to 3pm hosted at Coastal Alabama Community College, 30755 Highway 43 S., Thomasville, Alabama.
“The Coastal Alabama Team is excited about the upcoming hiring event in Thomasville. We are thankful for the leadership and partnership of SAWDC,” said Coastal Alabama Community College Dean of Workforce Development Dr. Josh Duplantis. “As we continue to implement solutions in response to the tightest labor market we've seen in a long time, it is crucial to take every opportunity to connect a job seeker with a quality employer in our region. This is not a job fair, it's a hiring fair,” said Duplantis.
Industry and community partners include ARDS, Alabama Career Center, Alabama Career Center, BASF, CANFOR Southern Pine, Clarke County Commission, Clarke Washington Heating & Air, CMC Gas, Coastal Alabama
Community College, Crowne Healthcare of Thomasville, First US Bank, GD Copper USA, Inc., Outokumpu Stainless, SAWDC AlabamaWorks, Sonic Drive-In, SSAB, SWAPTE, Tate & Lyle, Thomasville Chamber of Commerce, Washington County, Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home, Washington County Public Library, West AlabamaWorks!, and Westervelt.
“We are extremely excited to have the surrounding businesses and industries join us at Coastal Alabama in Thomasville for an event that we know will be both beneficial to our communities and employers,” said Thomasville Alabama Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Amy Prescott.
“We are glad to assist SAWDC AlabamaWorks with the goal of the hiring event to reach individuals that are not working or looking for a new career path/trade to become financially stable and career oriented, said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West AlabamaWorks! Executive Director Donny Jones. “This awareness comes with events like this that educate residents of all the diverse employment opportunities right where they live,” said Jones.
Job candidates are encouraged to dress in a business-casual style and treat the event like a job interview. Bring copies of your resume, not required to attend. This will be a come-and-go event and is free and open to the public.
After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days depending on the number of registrants and resumes received.
