SBA staff will be available at the college’s Hank Sanders Technology Center, Lecture Room 105, beginning at 11 a.m., to assist business owners and residents in filling out an SBA disaster loan application. They will also accept documents for existing applications, provide updates on an application’s status, and assist with reconsideration requests.
Additionally, SBA is operating two local Business Recovery Centers to assist business owners and residents with filling out a disaster loan application and providing program information. The centers are operating as indicated below until further notice:
Business Recovery Center
Autauga County
Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce
131 North Court Street
Prattville, AL 36067
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
Business Recovery Center
Dallas County
GTC Administrative Building
2300 Summerfield Road
Selma, AL 36701
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
Dallas County
Selma Housing Authority Landlord Symposium
Wallace Community College Selma
Hank Sanders Technology Center – Room 105
3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway
Selma, AL 36702-2530
Hours: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the BRCs are encouraged to wear a face mask.
SBA encourages businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan before the March 16 deadline. Anyone in the declared Alabama counties should apply for the disaster recovery loan program. Disaster survivors with insurance should not wait for their settlement before applying to the SBA. The SBA can make a loan for the total loss and use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.
The SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans to assist those with losses resulting from a declared disaster. Loans are available for physical damage and working capital. To take advantage of this opportunity, disaster survivors need to apply by the deadline.
The disaster declaration covers Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties in Alabama, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Baldwin, Bibb, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Clay, Cullman, Lawrence, Lee, Limestone, Lowndes, Macon, Madison, Marengo, Marshall, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Washington and Wilcox inAlabama; and George, Greene, Jackson, Kemper, Lauderdale and Noxubee in Mississippi.
Interest rates are as low as 3.305 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.313 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17759.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online atDisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded fromsba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 16, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 16, 2023.
