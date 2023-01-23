The SBA has established a Selma office to help Dallas County residents and homeowners impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado apply for disaster loan assistance.
The office is located at the Gospel Tabernacle's administrative building, 2300 Summerfield Road in Selma, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with staff to help residents and business owners fill out paperwork for assistance.
The Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce is working with Mary Gipson, Public Affairs Specialist for the Small Business Administration, on the loans. She is available at (404) 331 0333.
Loans are available to homeowners, businesses and nonprofits with damage at low interest rates and can be applied for through March 16 for physical damage and Oct. 16 for economic injury. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.