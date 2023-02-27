The Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance Public Information Officer Sharon Dooley reported to the Selma Redevelopment Authority on services for homeowners, renters and businesses in Selma last week.
Dooley told the SRA Board that the SBA, “In disasters, offers long-term, low-interest, fixed-rate loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and most nonprofits.”
She said disaster recovery centers for homeowners and renters are at 405 Medical Center Parkway and on Broad Street at Edmundite Missions, as well as a business recovery center at 2300 Summerfield Road at Gospel Tabernacle Church of God.
She said for homeowners and renters, their interest rates could be a low as 2.3 to 3%. She said renters may qualify for up to $40,000 to replace personal property (clothing, furniture, vehicles) damaged due to disaster. Homeowners may qualify for up to $200,000 to repair, replace or relocate if their primary residences is damaged due to disaster, as well as up to $40,000 for their personal property damaged.
She said on top of $200,000 and $40,000, homeowners may qualify for up to 20% of verified losses of physical property for mitigation, including storm windows, etc.
She said the deadline to apply for a physical disaster loan for homeowners and renters is March 16.
Businesses can qualify for up to $2 million for physical damages, inventory and equipment as well as economic injury disaster. That deadline is Oct. 16.
She said credit with SBA is required, ability to repay, maintain any required insurance and collateral for any loan over $25,000.
Dooley said there is a three-step process. First, homeowners or renters must apply to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). If FEMA denies assistance, she said, they are referred to SBA. However, Dooley said, “We are encouraging all homeowners and renters to go ahead and apply to SBA.” She said if the SBA can’t help a homeowner or renter, “we will refer them back to FEMA for other grant consideration.”
Dooley said if a homeowner or renter is denied or referred by FEMA and does not apply to SBA, the process stops there, eliminating all their other options.
