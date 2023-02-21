A 19-year-old Selma man is in custody for the attempted murder of a Selma police officer in January.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that Tyrone Strong Jr. was arrested in Tuscaloosa Feb. 15 by the U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into the patrol vehicle of a Selma police officer on Jan. 29.
According to a news release from ALEA, a Selma police officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Marie Foster Street and J L Chestnut Boulevard on Jan. 29 when two individuals approached his patrol vehicle. One fired a handgun into the vehicle and struck the driver side door where the officer was sitting. The officer was not injured. Both individuals then fled on foot.
At the request of Interim Selma Police Chief Tommie Reese, Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) initiated an investigation, and Strong was identified as one of the suspects.
“Although ALEA does not condone assaults or threats of violence against any citizen, violent actions taken against law enforcement will absolutely not be tolerated and will be vigorously investigated,” the release states. “ALEA used all available resources and worked side by side with local, state and federal partners to bring Strong to justice.”
ALEA recognized the U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Selma Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
