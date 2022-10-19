The schedule for Morgan Academy's JV boys and girls basketball season has been released.
See below for the list of dates and times:
Nov. 14: Macon East - Away - 4 p.m.
Nov. 18: Meadowview - Away - 4 p.m.
Nov. 28: Lowndes - Away - 4 p.m.
Nov. 29: Wilcox - Away - 4 p.m.
Dec. 5: Meadowview - Home - 4 p.m.
Dec. 12: Clarke Prep - Home - 4 p.m.
Dec. 19: Autauga - Away - TBA
Jan. 5: Monroe - Home - 4 p.m.
Jan. 6: Southern - Home - 4 p.m.
Jan. 10: Bessemer - Home - 4 p.m.
Jan. 13: Fort Dale - Away - 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: Clarke Prep - Away - 4 p.m.
Jan. 19: Monroe - Away - 4 p.m.
Jan. 23: Wilcox - Home - 4 p.m.
Jan. 24: Fort Dale - Home - 4 p.m.
Jan. 27: Lowndes - Home - 4 p.m.
Jan. 31: Bessemer - Away - 4 p.m.
