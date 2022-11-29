Selma's City of Lights Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.
This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas". See below for a schedule of events.
Saturday, Dec. 3
11 a.m. - Traditional Day Parade on Water Avenue and Broad Street
12 p.m. - Cocoa, Cookies and Selfies with Santa at Songs of Selma James Perkins Jr. Park.
Christmas Village on Water Avenue:
Across the River Band Showdown
"Selma High and Southside" Special Feature Stillman College Band
Polar Express Train Station
Santa's Vendor Shoppe
Changing the Pattern Exhibition
Play Selma Live Music Hall
2 p.m. - Holly Jolly Paint and Sing Party on 1115 Alabama Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 4
3 p.m. - Christmas Village on Water Avenue:
Jingle Mingle and Paintin' with the Grinch
Concert
Tree Lighting
6 p.m. - Rockin' on the River Boat Parade on the Alabama River.
Fireworks Finale at Riverfront Park.
