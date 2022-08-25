Football stock

Stock image from flickr.com

 Patrick_Mansell

The schedule for John T. Morgan Academy's 2022 football season has been released, with the opening game to take place on Friday, Aug. 26. 

All games begin at 7 p.m. 

See below for the list of dates: 

Aug. 26 - Patrician Academy 

Sept. 2 - Valiant Cross Academy (Region game) 

Sept. 9 - Lee-Scott Academy (Region game) 

Sept. 16 - Fort Dale Academy (Region game) 

Sept. 23 - Wilcox Academy 

Sept. 30 - Bessemer Academy (Region game)

Oct. 7 - Autagua Academy (Region game)

Oct. 14 - Monroe Academy (Region game) 

Oct. 21 - Glenwood (Region game) 

Oct. 27 - Pickens Academy 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.