The schedule for John T. Morgan Academy's 2022 football season has been released, with the opening game to take place on Friday, Aug. 26.
All games begin at 7 p.m.
See below for the list of dates:
Aug. 26 - Patrician Academy
Sept. 2 - Valiant Cross Academy (Region game)
Sept. 9 - Lee-Scott Academy (Region game)
Sept. 16 - Fort Dale Academy (Region game)
Sept. 23 - Wilcox Academy
Sept. 30 - Bessemer Academy (Region game)
Oct. 7 - Autagua Academy (Region game)
Oct. 14 - Monroe Academy (Region game)
Oct. 21 - Glenwood (Region game)
Oct. 27 - Pickens Academy
