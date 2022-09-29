The schedule for Wallace Community College Selma's (WCCS) volleyball team has been released.
See below for the dates and times:
Oct. 3 – vs. Lawson State at 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 – vs. Bishop State at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 – vs. Wallace Hanceville at 3 p.m.
Oct. 11 – vs. LBW at 5 p.m.
Oct. 13 – vs. Coastal South at 5:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.