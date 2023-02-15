A School of Discovery sixth grader won the districtwide spelling bee and will compete for the state title.
Cameron Jackson beat out seven spellers from elementary and middle schools in Selma City Schools in the spelling bee held at the Dallas County Learning Resource Center on Feb. 10. Cameron won $100 and advances to the Alabama Spelling Bee on March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.