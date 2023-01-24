Sixth-grade students from the tornado-damaged School of Discovery will attend R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy starting Jan. 30.
R.B. Hudson Principal Dr. Chasity Green said in a statement that the school has changed drop-off locations, class locations and dismissal times “in an effort to support the needs of all scholars in a shared facility.”
When sixth grade students from the School of Discovery start attending R.B. Hudson on Jan. 30, they will be dropped off and picked up in the back of the annex, where they will be attending class, according to a flier on social media.
Seven and eighth-graders graders must be dropped off in their respective locations at the front of the building, even if their sixth-grade siblings are being dropped off behind the annex. Eighth-grade scholars will be dropped off at the end of the front of the building and enter on the east and through the security check point, the flier states.
“We are acutely aware of the fact that many of our families and scholars in the community have been impacted by the recent severe weather/tornado,” Green said. “As such, please let your scholar’s teacher know if you need uniforms, housing or food. We will also focus on meeting the needs of the whole child.”
The School of Discovery building is under repair, getting a new roof and replacement of ceiling tiles and windows that were damaged during the tornado, Milledge said.
