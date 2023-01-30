After being displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado more than two weeks ago, School of Discovery students and teachers returned to in-person classes Monday in a new location – RB Hudson.
Since the EF2 tornado ripped over the heads of School of Discovery at their temporary Knox Elementary location, teachers and students hadn’t seen each other before Monday.
The 170 sixth graders and the teachers were traumatized by the tornado doing major damage to their school as they huddled together in the hallway, and they needed to reconnect, said SOD Principal Felicia Tinker.
“The kids were having panic attacks. The windows got blown out. You could see the sky through the ceiling after,” she said.
SOD had just moved to the former Knox Elementary building last year due to mold in the original building on Washington Street. Now teachers were moving again, this time to RB Hudson STEAM Academy that had an annex with empty classrooms that would be a good fit, Tinker said.
SOD is holding an Open House on Tuesday for parents and students to get a better look at their new home from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The school will have counselors from the state Department of Education there this week to talk to students as they return, and Tinker said they have a list of students who were displaced from their homes due to storm damage. This week, they will gauge what is needed, but first staff just needed to see them, she said.
“We’re going to love on them and get them back to normalcy,” Tinker said.
Teachers only had a few days to move classroom items from Knox to RB Hudson. Moving trucks on Friday brought loads to the annex one by one and teachers worked for days unpacking and setting up bulletin boards, desks, stations and notebooks for classes to resume.
Volunteers with Rotary Club of Selma came to help unload boxes and get the teachers situated.
Math teacher Ghyatana Goings made so many trips to the Lowe’s in Prattville for Rubbermaid bins that the manager stopped her and asked why she needed them. Once he heard the answer, he donated those Rubbermaids and more for the teachers’ big move.
While unpacking, the teachers were full of stories about protecting the students from the storm that hit as kids were eating lunch. Several students were so afraid they passed out and even threw up from the fear. They begged to go home and check on their siblings and family members.
“I feel the trauma – I can still hear the kids screaming,” Goings said. “We had them facing the wall and covered the kids the best we could” as bricks were flying through windows.
After covering the preteens with their bodies as the tornado roared overhead, teachers walked outside to find their cars destroyed in the parking lot. Some still have no transportation or had to go more than an hour away to get a rental car.
First-year Principal Tinker was heralded by her staff as a “warrior,” standing guard at the end of the hallway and directing teachers to send students further away from damage as she watched a waterfall of rain pour from a section of the roof.
“She was a strong chief - her quick thinking saved us,” special education teacher Joanne Richardson said.
Meanwhile, Tinker got a call from her husband that their house off badly hit Old Orrville Road was severely damaged.
“We protected those babies,” Tinker said, adding she waited to cry until she got home that night. “It was nothing but God that saved us that day. We made it through by the grace of God.”
Goings said good things come from change, pointing out pluses of moving to RB Hudson such as its large classrooms that were ready for them, adding “we’re grateful to be here.”
