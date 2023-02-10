The Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation (SCNTR) is hosting a clinic for housing assistance for those affected by the Jan. 12 tornado tomorrow.
The clinic will offer assistance with FEMA applications, housing programs through NACA, as well as the opportunity to speak to representatives from Hope Credit Union.
The event is slated for tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 1400 Water Avenue in Selma.
