The Selma City Schools (SCS) Board of Education will meet today at 4:30 p.m. where they will address emergency repairs to Knox Elementary and the School of Discovery, among other topics.
The board will also discuss personnel recommendations and a contract with Summer's Kreations, LLC.
Meetings are open to the public and take place at the SCS Central Central Office on 2194 Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.