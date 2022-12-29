I am only telling it like I heard it. I don’t know whether you believe in God, and I don’t care. I am only the messenger.
Our first tale begins on Christmas, 1972. Canton, Ohio.
It was quite a year. Idiocy ruled the world. The top grossing movie was “The Godfather,” which was basically two hours of gunfire interrupted briefly by gratuitous sex scenes. The hottest song was “American Pie,” a two-chord song which lasted longer than veterinary school.
And Romy was dying.
Romy was 23 years old, she had brain cancer. No treatments were working. She was going to die.
The doctors told her. Flat out. “You’re going to die, Romy,” the doctor said.
Her health was fading. A little more every day. She was losing her faculties. It was hopeless.
On Christmas her father got off work from the mill and sat beside her in the hospital. The man held her hand. “Please don’t let my daughter die, God.”
It was on Christmas Eve that a young woman walked into the hospital room and approached Romy. Nobody else recalls seeing this particular woman except Romy’s father.
The woman wore a green dress, she had flaming red hair. Her skin was the color of snow. She seemed to glow.
She was obviously not a nurse. She was apparently not a medical staffer. The young woman approached Romy’s bedside and placed a hand upon her forehead.
“Do you know my daughter?” Romy’s father asked.
“Oh, yes,” said the young woman in green.
“Are you a friend of hers?”
“You could say that, yes.”
“How do you know her?”
“I was assigned to her a long time ago.”
“What are you doing to her?“
“Ssshhh,” was all the woman replied.
The next morning, came. Romy felt remarkably better when she awoke. The doctors said that sometimes the human brain does strange things. Sometimes patients have good days. Sometimes they have bad ones. It wasn’t anything to get excited about.
But Romy’s father insisted that something was very different with his daughter. He could just tell.
So the doctors eventually did tests. They found that Romy’s tumor had shrunk. Not long thereafter, they did more tests. This time the tumor was gone. Not smaller. But totally absent from her body.
Today, Romy is 73 years old. And she is an avid runner. “I believe in angels,” said Romy.
Birmingham, Alabama, 1987. His name was Ben. Ben was speeding when his car struck a tree.
His car flipped several times. He landed in a creek, upside down. The water level was rising in his car, and Ben was trapped. He was going to drown. There was no doubt.
Finally, the water engulfed him. Game over. Call the undertaker.
But then a stranger approached his vehicle. He was a large Black man. Bald. Broad shouldered. Those are all the identifying characteristics Ben can remember about his Samaritan.
The man lifted Ben from the car and that’s pretty much all Ben remembers. The next thing he recalls is seeing the ambulance come.
EMTs found Ben lying against the guardrail of the highway. They asked how he got there.
“I don’t know,” said a confused Ben. “That man put me here.”
“What man?” the paramedics said. “Nobody has been on this desolate road tonight.”
Ben tells me in an email, “I know he was an angel. I just know it.”
Which brings us to Jessica, a young waitress who was walking alone in Memphis in 1994, after dark. She was approached by a man with a knife who demanded her purse. So she gave her pocketbook to him.
Then he demanded something else.
In a moment, the man was atop her. She could do nothing but scream, “Help me, Jesus!”
Suddenly.
Another man appeared. He was tall. Strong. He lifted her attacker from her. With one arm. He told Jessica to run. She did. But then she stopped. When she turned back to thank her rescuer, there was nobody there.
The alley was empty except for her dazed attacker, who was lying flat on his back, moaning in pain. Her savior had disappeared into thick air.
“I know what I saw,” Jessica said.
Truthfully, I don’t know what to do with all these stories people email me. But I do believe there is a Something up there. And I believe that, this Christmas, unseen beings are watching over you and yours.
Call me crazy. Call me “touched.” I don’t care what you call me. Christmas is all about an infant boy born in Bethlehem, they named him Immanuel, which means “God with us.”
And I, for one, believe he is.
