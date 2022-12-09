Popular Southern author and columnist Sean Dietrich came to Selma Dec. 1 to talk to some fans and to “thank the spirit” of fellow writer Kathryn Tucker Windham.
“Kathryn Tucker Windham was a real hero of mine, and being here in this town in the library she built, I want to say thank you to the spirit of Kathryn Tucker Windham and to you for being here,” Dietrich said at his Lunch at the Library presentation at the Selma Dallas Library.
Dietrich's writings about the South in his columns and books are hugely popular, as is his podcast “Sean of the South.”
(0) comments
