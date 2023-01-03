After 28 years in business, Selma’s Sears Home Store is closing.
Owners Jack and Charlotte Ousley said they will be there only as long as it takes to sell everything in the store.
Jack Ousley said he received an email about two weeks ago saying the Sears Home Stores across the nation are declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shutting down. On Dec. 16, he began liquidating all of the merchandise in the store.
“We change the prices every so often to a different price,” he said. “We’ll keep doing this until everything sells. And then that will be the end of the Sears Home Store in Selma.”
