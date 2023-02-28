The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Second Chance Job Fair will be held at the Multiplex at the Crampton Bowl on Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey the fair is intended for ex-offenders to have the opportunity for employment. The fair will feature a variety of business representatives.
"In addition, officials from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Legal Services Alabama will be on hand to walk qualifying attendees through the record expungement process," said a post on Bailey's Facebook page. "Agencies and organizations that help ex-offenders get back into the workforce and prepare them for success in a wide range of job settings will be present, too."
The following employers will be included:
