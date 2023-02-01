The second Community Mural Project in Uniontown is slated for Feb. 18 in Uniontown.
Volunteers are asked to sign up for the project, which is a partnership of the Community Foundation of Uniontown with Blackbelt Community Foundation, Blackbelt Treasures and other partners.
This can be done by filling out the form here. For more information, email communityfoundationuniontown@gmail.com.
The project will begin at 8 a.m. at the old Piggly Wiggly building on 128 Water Street.
