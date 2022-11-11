Second Saturday at Sturdivant Hall in Selma is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The family friendly event will have a tailgate with a single admission ticket for $30 and tailgate tents for $150 that can be reserved by emilymadkins@gmail.com.
A wing cookoff contest will be held as well. Judging begins at 3:30 p.m. It is $50 to enter and can be done at hope@ghparts.com.
