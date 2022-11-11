Sturdivant Hall Museum

Sturdivant Hall in Selma was one of several historic organizations in Selma to receive grants from the Alabama Historical Commission. 

Second Saturday at Sturdivant Hall in Selma is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The family friendly event will have a tailgate with a single admission ticket for $30 and tailgate tents for $150 that can be reserved by emilymadkins@gmail.com

A wing cookoff contest will be held as well. Judging begins at 3:30 p.m. It is $50 to enter and can be done at hope@ghparts.com

