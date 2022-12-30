Many Selma groups hosted toy and food giveaways leading up to Christmas Day, and agency leaders say they all had plenty to give to folks in need and that led to plenty of smiles.
Giveaways were held by city council members and the Selma Housing Authority.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie Thomas held her annual toy giveaway on Dec. 21.
“We have been doing this for the last seven years - giving back to the children,” Thomas said.
