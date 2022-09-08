Registration for the fifth annual Selma Area Food Bank Bass Tournament is open.
And the more people that sign up, the better the payout and the better the money raised to help the food bank, said Tournament Director Jebb Harrison.
The tournament will be Oct. 29 at Bridgeport Landing in Camden with blast off at first safe light with weigh in at 3 p.m.
Harrison added, “Right now, I’m guaranteeing $2,000 first place. The remaining payout will be based on the number of boats we have. I’ll pay one place for every ten boats. If we have 40 boats, I’ll pay four places, if we have 50 boats, I’ll pay five places.”
To register, visit Selma Food Bank Bass Tournament on Facebook for the registration form, email Harrison at jebb.harrison@gmail.com or call 334-412-5216. Harrison reminds anglers that all the state laws apply and there will be a polygraph given to the winners.
This should have been the sixth annual tournament, but it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrison said last year 44 boats signed up, which was a good turnout for the post COVID comeback year, but he encourages anglers to sign up for this year’s tournament.
“Come out and fish. The more anglers we have the more money we can pay out and the more money we can make for the food bank. That way we can all help get some food out to some needy people.” And if there is any reservation about the tournament being on a Saturday during football season, Alabama has an open date that day. Auburn will be at home against Arkansas, but it will be on the radio.
