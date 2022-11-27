It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Selma Art Guild (SAG) Gallery, located at 508 Selma Ave., will hold its Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m.
Artwork from more than a dozen artists will be for sale. Original art includes watercolor, oils, acrylics, photography, drawings, fabric art and more. Historic Selma prints are also available.
“Original artwork is a one-of-a-kind gift,” said Cam Walker Guarino, SAG president. “We will also be open for First Saturday from 10-2.”
Artists whose works will be featured in the Christmas Open House include Libby Christensen of Wetumpka, Ladonna Idell, Georgia Banks Martin, Sarita Gish and Maria Freedman of Montgomery, Joanna Nichols, Gena Clements, Shirley Baird, Sandy Greene, Theresa Martin Taylor and Cam Walker Guarino of Selma, Karen Weir of Gastonberg, Jackie Lord of Tuscaloosa and Peggy Raines of Prattville.
The Selma Art Guild was founded in 1970 by local artists to promote art and provide opportunities for artist.
