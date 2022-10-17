Selma art lovers and supporters will be able to view and purchase small works by local area artists during the Selma Art Guild’s Halloween-themed Patron Appreciation Small Works Show reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the SAG Gallery at 508 Selma Ave.
The small works will also remain up for view and sale through the month of December.
Cam Walker Guarino, SAG president, said this show will be “all treats and no tricks.” She said patrons will receive trick or treat bags to go around the gallery collecting candy and viewing the small works for sale.
“This is also our patron appreciation show,” Guarino said. “And patrons, who have donated at least $100, will receive a special art treat.”
Guarino said the small works for view and sale include oils, watercolors, quilts, fabric bowls, photographs, mugs, note cards, acrylics, pastels, Christmas ornaments, hot pads and wine bags. She said many of the works will be priced for less than $100.
“There is a huge variety of artwork – many of which would make wonderful Christmas gifts,” Guarino said.
Artists whose works will featured include Libby Christensen of Wetumpka, Ladonna Idell, Georgia Banks-Martin, Sarita Gish and Maria Freedman of Montgomery, Joanna Nichols, Gena Clements, Shirley Baird, Sandy Greene, Theresa Martin Taylor and Cam Walker Guarino of Selma, Karen Weir of Gastonberg, Jackie Lord of Tuscaloosa and Peggy Raines of Prattville.
“Our shows and receptions are always free and open to the public,” Guarino said.
The Selma Art Guild was founded in the 1970s by local artists to promote art and provide opportunities for artists.
