Cemetery Director Reginald Wells has released an update on the Old and New Live Oak cemeteries after they were damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado.
See below for the statement given by Wells:
The Cemetery Department would like to thank you for your patience as we have been relentlessly assessing the clean-up of New Live Oak and Old Live Oak cemeteries. This is a great challenge that will require expert and professional services. Therefore, we are in the process of deciding who and/or what companies are best to tackle this challenge. At present we're unable to determine the extent of any or if any damages have been done to the individual graves of your loved ones. Again, your patience with us will get us to a place where you all can safely come and examine the graves of your loved ones because at this time it is considered too dangerous to and hazardous to do so.
