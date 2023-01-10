The Selma Chapter of The Links, Inc. is commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Selma on Jan. 16 with their 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast at Selma University.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Jemison-Owens Auditorium 1501 Lapsley Street in Selma and feature Alabama's 51st Governor Donald Siegelman as the guest speaker. The group will also honor Selma University President Dr. Stanford Angion as the 2023 Citizen of the Year awardee.
In a release, The Links chapter said the vision for the breakfast is to bring together diverse community members and serve as an example of "unity," as envisioned by Dr. King. This year's theme is "Mission Possible Forward Together Supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Black K.A.R.E."
The Selma (AL) Chapter of The Links, Inc. understands that for more than 100 years, HBCUs have been educating minorities, giving them economic opportunities, and instilling great values which align with its mission and the chapter’s 2023 Citizen of the Year awardee Dr. Stanford Angion, 22nd President of Selma University. Additionally, the Selma Chapter has partnered with the Black Kidney Awareness Resources Education initiative, which focuses on preventing chronic kidney disease, particularly in African American communities, because Black Americans are almost four times as likely to develop kidney failure.
The program is set to begin at 9 a.m. with a musical performance. Net proceeds from this event will help to support the Selma Chapter's charitable and educational programs.
For tickets and information about The Links, Incorporated, and this event, visit https://2023unitybreakfast.eventbrite.com/. No tickets will be sold at the door. The event is nearly sold out.
Contact the Unity Breakfast Chairperson, Abina Billups at (404)664-9521 or Evelyn Evans, Chapter President at (404) 447-4707 for information.
