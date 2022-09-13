Gospel Tabernacle Church organized a community-wide collection of water donations last week and delivered 1,500 cases to the struggling community of Jackson, Miss., over Labor Day weekend.
The Youth & Young Adult Ministry, through the vision of Pastor John E. Grayson, organized the “Load Up” disaster relief efforts to collect and deliver over 1,500 cases of water to the residents and students of Jackson and Jackson State University.
Flooding last month caused the already derelict water treatment plants in Jackson to stop working, leaving 150,000 residents without safe drinking water.
