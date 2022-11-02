The Selma City Council announced Nov. 2 that it is cancelling its Nov. 3 work session and Nov. 8 meeting due to a lack of quorum.
A notice from Council President Warren "Billy" Young says, "The council will provide notification of the next scheduled meeting and work session."
