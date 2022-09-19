The Selma City Council has sent a $19.6 million budget to Mayor James Perkins Jr. that does not include the full amount of raises for city employees the mayor proposed.
The budget must be approved before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. Perkins can suggest changes in the budget and return it to the city council in the next two weeks, but the final decision rests with the council.
Perkins proposed a budget that included a 5% raise for all employees and an entry wage of $12 an hour for laborers. The 5% raise is not included in in the council’s budget, and the entry wage is set at $11.
Perkins proposed a $23.8 million budget. The council’s budget is about $4.4 million less. The difference is because the council removed nonrecurring revenue that Perkins included in the budget to make it possible to offer employees a 5% raise and to raise entry salaries to $12 an hour. The nonrecurring revenue, which includes federal American Rescue Plan funds that will not be available again and cash surplus from previous years, was placed in a separate account.
