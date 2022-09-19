The Selma City Council unanimously revoked the business license of a troublesome club on Water Street on Sept. 15.
The council determined the club operated by Lewis Freeman was a public nuisance. Police were called to the location on several occasions, and Rex Jones, who owns property across the street from the club, posted several videos he took of improper behavior outside the club.
“I’ve seen lots of bad things – guns, drugs, prostitution. It’s right down the street from the St. James (Hotel). We should not have that bar or any like it on Water Avenue,” said Jones, president of Cougar Oil.
Councilman Samuel Randolph said the council should amend existing ordinances to close the loopholes that allowed the rental facility to open as an entertainment club instead of a bar. “What do we do to keep this from happening again?” Randolph asked.
Lewis Freeman, who held the license, appeared before the council an hour after the hearing to ask why the council wants “to stop a young black businessman” from operating his business. “Why are you targeting this club?” Freeman asked.
After encouraging Freeman to follow his dream to open a restaurant instead of a club, all the council voted to rescind the business license.
The council also agreed to write a letter of support for a company named INSA to apply for a license to process and sell medical cannabis in Selma. This is the third company to ask the city for a letter of support, which is part of the process to apply for a license from the Alabama Cannabis Commission.
The council also voted to reinstate Randolph, who missed a number of meetings because of illness. State law requires the council to reinstate members who have missed meetings. Randolph said he was glad to be back and that he continued to issue work orders and do other city business from home as he recuperated.
