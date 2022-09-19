The Selma City Council voted to table several requests for spending from the recreation department until the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Council President Warren “Billy” Young said the council had spending requests for about $500,000 with about two weeks left in the fiscal year. Among the requests was an invoice from the recreation department to replace equipment at two parks and to repair the Dinkins swimming pool.
Some council members said they wanted more information about long-range plans for parks and the pool, but Council President Warren “Billy” Young said he wanted to hold off on large spending requests until the next fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
“We are so very close to passing a budget,” Young said. “Is there any objection to tabling expenses until completion of the budget? I believe it’s good business sense. Our job is not to create confusion.”
The council agreed to write a letter of support for a company named INSA to apply for a license to process and sell medical cannabis in Selma. This is the third company to ask the city for a letter of support, which is part of the process to apply for a license from the Alabama Cannabis Commission.
