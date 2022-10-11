The Selma City Schools monthly Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
All board meetings are open to the public.
The meeting will be held in the Media Center of Selma High School on 2180 Broad Street.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 4:04 pm
The Selma City Schools monthly Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
All board meetings are open to the public.
The meeting will be held in the Media Center of Selma High School on 2180 Broad Street.
Web editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Subscribe to our print or digital edition.
During the traditional midfield handshake after losing 26-12 to Jackson State in Montgomery on Saturday, ASU Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. pushed Deion Sanders away when he went for an embrace and video of the incident has gone viral. Robinson says he wouldn't embrace because of "disrespectful" comments by Sanders the week leading up to the match. Robinson issued an apology for bad language used in the post-game press conference but not for the midfield encounter. Do you agree with Robinson's reaction?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.