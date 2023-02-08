Selma City Schools (SCS) is celebrating the national Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Week from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11 promoting business education among students.
“Our schools are proud to celebrate how FBLA encourages our students to serve their community, instills leadership, critical-thinking, and time management skills, and prepares students for success in the workplace,” said Patricia Farrior, Selma High FBLA adviser.
Activities during the week include online panels on understanding the job market, a webinar on financial literacy, and a fundraising challenge supporting charities in the country.
“FBLA Week is all about celebrating the powerful impact career and technical education has on our students, both in and beyond the classroom," said FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham.
Additionally, FBLA students at Selma High School were awarded the 2023 Champion Chapter Service Season Award.
