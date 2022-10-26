Selma City Schools have switched to learning remotely this week after a rise in student and staff cases of flu-like symptoms and COVID.
Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd says the main concern is to put the welfare of the entire school community first. “You can never be too safe. With flu season now underway, we know someone can easily transmit it to others, and we felt virtual learning would be best to prevent the worst-case scenario.”
The lead nurse for Selma City Schools reported 183 students were absent Tuesday morning, and 18 staff members were out with flu symptoms. “We are encouraging parents to take their children to the doctor if they should show any signs of sickness to be preventive,” says Superintendent Byrd.
The school system notified all parents about the decision to switch to remote learning Tuesday afternoon by the Remind communication platform and social media. Since the school’s temporary closure could put families at a disadvantage, Selma High students can pick up their lunch from a nearby school daily from 9 a.m. until noon.
Superintendent Byrd says the custodial staff will disinfect, sanitize, and deep clean all areas of the school building over the next few days. Classes will resume Oct. 31.
For more information contact Cynthia Milledge at (334) 399-7340.
