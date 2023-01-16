Selma City Schools will learn remotely this week as officials repair buildings after Thursday's tornado caused damage at several school buildings.
The school system will go back to in-person learning on Jan. 23, the district announced on Monday.
Called tornado recovery and remote learning week, classes start on Tuesday after being off for MLK Day on Monday.
Dr. Zickeyous Byrd, superintendent, released this statement:
"On behalf of each board member and the superintendent's office, we send our thoughts and prayers to each of you impacted by the tornado that wreaked havoc on our community. As we embark on our journey to recovery, SCS has designated the remainder of this week for remote learning to allow our families and employees the time needed to ensure everyone's safety and basic needs are met."
