Selma City Schools is hiring for a new R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy principal.
Minimum requirements include a master's degree in educational administration, experience in school administration, and relevant state certification.
Resumes can be emailed to aubrey.larkin@selmacityschools.org. More information can be seen on the online job description.
