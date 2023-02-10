Selma City Schools (SCS) will host Motivational Mondays with Moms on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.
Refreshments will be served and attendants can register to win a gift certificate for Walmart, as well as pick from a selection of used coats and uniforms.
Dr. Christine Spear will be the guest speaker. The event will be held at the Selma High School Auditorium.
