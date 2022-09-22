Selma City Schools (SCS) is planning to launch the REMIND app district wide on Friday, Sept. 23 as part of their communication platform.
"The district is implementing a new app that will allow each school to instantly connect with parents and community members, and inform them about important matters concerning our school system," said a post on SCS's Facebook page.
SCS encourages interested parents to download the app at a store and enter their child school code and register. The district code is @selmacit and the codes for individual schools can be found on their webpages.
