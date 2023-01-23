Selma City Schools is offering services to families displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, including laundry service and transportation from hotels.
Washing machines at five schools will be available for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Schools are Selma High, Edgewood, Sophia P. Kingston, RB Hudson and Payne Elementary.
Also, the district is sending buses to hotels in town where many displaced families without homes or in homes that need extensive repairs have been placed. Buses will go to Baymont Inn, Quality Inn and American Inn at 6:30 a.m. each morning to get students to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.