September is Attendance Awareness Month and Selma City Schools (SCS) will be participating in the national Stay Connected, Keep Learning to encourage high attendance rates.
SCS advises parents of students enrolled in elementary and middle schools to attend daily until Oct. 24.
The school with the highest attendance rate will win a pizza party sponsored by Domino's. The winner will be announced on WHBB on Oct. 25.
