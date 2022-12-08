Selma City Schools will announce the 2022 Teacher of the Year at the next board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The district has been sharing finalists for a different school on their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.
So far they've announced Dailen Harris of R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy, Robin Hyche of Edgewood Elementary School, Alicia Hale-Smitherman of Payne Elementary School, Jessica Roberson of Selma High School and Roshell Ross of Meadowview Elementary School.
