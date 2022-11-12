Selma City Schools is hosting a forum on Wednesday to talk about "issues affecting our students" at Selma High auditorium.
The forum "Selma Let's Unite for the Children" will include community leaders and take place at 5 p.m. It comes after a Selma High student died last week at the school of what could have been a fentanyl overdose.
In an invitation on social media, the district said: "In the wake of recent incidents in our schools, the Selma City School District is asking the community to meet at Selma High and let's talk during this one-hour forum. Let's unite to make a difference in the lives of our students. We look forward to seeing you Wednesday evening."
The 16-year-old sophomore died on Nov. 8 and three other students went to Vaughan Regional Medical Center's emergency department and authorities are investigating the cause. Read more at Selmasun.com.
