Selma city workers will get a one-time raise for Christmas and Friday and Monday off for Christmas and New Year.
The Selma City Council voted Dec. 13 to give parttime workers a one-time raise of $250 and fulltime workers a onetime raise of $500 to be reflected on their Dec. 22 paychecks. The one-time raise will cost the city $110,000, which will be taken from the city’s cash reserves, City Treasurer Terri Barnes-Smith told the council.
Because Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, city workers will have Friday Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 and Monday Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 off with pay.
