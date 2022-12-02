The City of Selma is trying to gather the money for a major downtown street revitalization project.
The project calls for repaving downtown’s seven busiest streets – Alabama Avenue, Selma Avenue, Lauderdale Street, Water Avenue, Franklin Street, Washington Street and Church Street – and upgrading traffic signals and striping at a cost $1,545,625.
The paving is part of a larger project that includes installing streetscaping treatments and upgraded lighting at a cost of another $1.5 million and improving 160 parking spaces that will cost $500,000. The city also hopes to buy energy-efficient buses for $154,000, bringing the total cost of the project to $3.7 million.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.