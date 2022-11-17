Selma council member Jannie Thomas was recently honored with the Pay It Forward award from Vance Law Firm in Montgomery.
According to an Alabama News Network report, Thomas was nominated for her community work, especially with the Stop the Violence program.
She was also noted for her work in assisting the elderly. She serves Ward 7 on the Selma City Council.
Thomas was presented with a check for $333.
