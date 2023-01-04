Troy University students from Dallas County have been named to the Chancellor's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year.
Local students who made the list include:
Reid Bergeron of Selma, AL
Kalee Jones of Safford, AL
Orobosa Aghedo of Valley Grande, AL
Leon Craig of Selma, AL
Larry Davis of Selma, AL
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
