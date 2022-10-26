The Selma-Dallas County Public Library's Monster March is set for Monday, Oct. 31, starting at 3 p.m.
The starting location is the library on 1103 Selma Avenue. At 3 p.m. will be the costume contest registration, followed by face painting and crafts and then the march at 4 p.m.
The ending location is at City Hall where there will be food trucks. At 5 p.m. will be the "Monster Village", the costume winners, hay rides and "Saint or Treat" at the Selma High School cafeteria.
In case of rain the event will be held on Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.